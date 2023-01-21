Indian Migrants & Polls: Can the Government Make Them Feel Their Votes Matter?

There are more black holes in the proposal:

Model Code of Conduct

A key maxim of fair and free voting is the observation of the Model Code of Conduct(MCC). How will the ECI ensure that there are no MCC violations if RVMs are used in places outside the home state or constituency? My colleague Abhishek Banerjee, Member of Parliament and the National General Secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress, wrote to the ECI last week pointing out that there will be chances of manipulation of voters if polling takes place in states where elections have not been declared. In these states, implementation of MCC poses a serious problem.

Chances of misuse

RVMs can be misused in the same way that EVMs have seen security lapses. Then there is the possibility of using coercive measures by the ruling parties of other states where elections have not been declared. Also, who would be responsible for the security of RVMs? The state government where elections are not taking place? Or the ECI? Fuzzy logic.

We all know stories of EVM machines being discovered from homes and cars of political leaders.

Low voter turnout

There are many reasons for low voter turnout, and it is impossible for RVMs to solve all these issues. There is no evidence to back the claim that RVMs can effectively increase turnout. The ECI needs to study the reasons for low voter turnout and then come up with a well-rounded approach to resolve this.