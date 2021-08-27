Indian Media Not Helping Modi Govt by Using Taliban to Demonise Muslims

The more the Hindu Right and the hyper electronic media demonise the Taliban, the more embarrassing and humiliating it will be for the Narendra Modi government to engage with the new Afghan regime in the coming days. I foresee a proverbial case of being forced to lick what you spat out.

Taliban 2.0 is radically different from its 1996-2001 stint in power. It has handled its international relations after recapturing Afghanistan pretty well. In fact, the Taliban’s dealing with the global community since the February 2020 Doha peace deal has been rather impressive. New Delhi is acutely aware of the Taliban’s current worldwide acceptability. As things stand today, India will get isolated if it doesn’t talk to the Taliban.

India emptied out its embassy in Kabul and diplomats, including ambassador Rudrendra Tandon, after holding out for 48 hours of the Taliban recapturing power. Our officials were so anxious and desperate to leave that they failed to return the passports Afghans had submitted for visas. The grave consular lapse has left countless Afghans stranded and shows New Delhi — a regional nuclear power, if not a great power — in a very poor light.