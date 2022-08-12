Indian Govt Wants International Flyers’ Data – Is It a Breach of Privacy?

On 8 August this year, the Union government notified the Passenger Name Record Information Regulations, 2022 (the ‘Regulations’), which is meant to enhance the detection, interdiction and investigative capabilities of Customs authorities using non-intrusive techniques for combating offences related to smuggling of contraband such as narcotics, psychotropic substances, gold, arms & ammunition etc, which directly impacts national security. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under the Ministry of Finance, which issued the regulations, made it compulsory for all airlines operating international flights to share the Passenger Name Record (PNR) details, a six-digit letter or letters- and number-based identifying system, in advance with the respective authorities.

It also said that failing to comply with these regulations would invite a penalty. This would mean that airlines will have to share some crucial data points with the CBIC authorities, including the name of the passenger, date of intended travel, contact details, payment and billing information, confirmation and check-in status, baggage information, seat information, and travel agent details from where the ticket was purchased. Till now, the airlines were required to share only the name, nationality and passport details of the international travelling passenger.