Indian Governors & BJP: Can the Party Practice What It Preaches & Respect Power?

Back in 2014, when the BJP secured a surprising majority on its own, it soon became clear that the Narendra Modi government would be no different from the previous ones when it came to nominating political appointees as governors.

Ram Naik and Keshari Nath Tripathi (who passed away recently) were among the first batch of active BJP leaders to be appointed to the gubernatorial post in 2014. This was after it became clear that it was the end of the road for politicians appointed as governors by the UPA government.

However, the disquieting appointment was that of former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam to the office in Kerala. Not only was he the first-ever former Chief Justice of India to be appointed a Governor but he also had retired from the judiciary barely a few months prior to his nomination.

Moreover, among the cases that he had heard was the one pertaining to the case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a fake encounter case. Shah was pardoned and naturally allegations of a quid pro quo arrangement were levelled by the Congress especially as the retired CJI after demitting his office indicated his willingness to accept a position if offered.

The BJP’s duplicitous ways were further underscored when several recalled that Arun Jaitley, the BJP’s legal hawk, Union Minister and Modi’s adviser while handling 2002 riots allegations against him, had written a blog earlier which among other points, argued:

“Judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts must not be eligible for jobs in the Government after retirement. In some cases, the pre-retirement judicial conduct of a judge is influenced by the desire to get a post-retirement assignment.”