Indian Embassy In Rome Defaced: Is Italy Becoming A ‘Terror Hub’?

The news first: in Rome, someone painted the slogan ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ on the facade of the local Indian embassy and put up several pro-Khalistan flags and banners at the gate, just ahead of India’s Republic Day on 26 January 2021. Pages of the Indian Constitution were torn and thrown onto the streets. The vandals filmed the incident, and the video was widely circulated on social media.

However, the incident has barely been reported by the Italian press. Italy, at the moment, is much too busy with the COVID-19 pandemic, the umpteenth crisis in the government and preparations for Holocaust Memorial Day, to pay heed to such ‘small’ incidents. Without thinking of course, that these sorts of incidents are just the tip of the iceberg (to a greater problem).