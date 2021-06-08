India’s Northeast Is Not a ‘Supplement’. When Will NCERT Fix This?

A Twitter war is currently raging on why a region with seven vibrant states each with its rich cultural heritage, a landscape to die for and inhabited by tribes that speak about 238 languages at last count, is being paid scant attention to by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The NCERT prescribes text books for schools following the Central Board for School Examination (CBSE) pattern.

The genesis for the Twitter war is a comment from a YouTuber, Paras Singh, who termed the former MP and now MLA of Arunachal Pradesh as ‘Chinese’, and even dared to question whether people with ‘Chinese-like’ features and living in close proximity to the Chinese would ever be ‘loyal’ to India.