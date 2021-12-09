Indian Economy: Do Latest GDP Figures Tell the Full Story?

The global economy had recovered rather quickly, triggering export growth in many countries, including India, but it soon slumped back into an extended period of uncertainty. Therefore, India should be relying more on its large internal market to stimulate its economy and use external demand only as an additional lever.

One factor that India must be mindful of in the short run, especially when it is seeking to benefit from exports, is inflationary pressures. Over the past several months, the rate of inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) has been quite high. Manufactured products had registered double-digit inflation over the past six months, which had increased to12 per cent in October 2021.