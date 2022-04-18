Indian Cinema: What Becomes of Our Film Heritage Under an ‘Umbrella’ Body?

Many years back, the NFDC had embarked on the digitising process of their feature films, which are in the celluloid format. From that, they made DVD copies for distribution, and now they have made them accessible online.

Many of these films are important films from the Indian New Wave movement, associated with the earlier times of the NFDC. I checked for Kumar Shahani’s films such as Maya Darpan, Tarang, Khayal Gatha. They were not mentioned on the website. Surely, they were made with NFDC support. Since NFDC did not have their own facilities for digitisation, all its films were outsourced and digitised at private labs. Prasad Laboratories, Chennai was one of them.

One of the films that they took up for digitisation was Pahela Adhyay, directed by Vishnu Mathur, made in 1981. Since I was involved in the film as a still photographer then, I know it was an NFDC production.