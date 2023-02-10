Indian Cinema & Caste: Can Coming-of-Age Content Change the 'Victim' Narrative?

The show opens with a cop investigating the murder of a girl student that periodically reveals the extreme power and privileges of the elites, the atrocious and precarious lives of the underprivileged sections, especially the Dalits, and the absence of any moral institution (like the school) to address the everyday maladies.

‘Class’ is an impressive saga that uncovers the corrupt and criminal side of the urban elite class. It is a contemporary tale about psychological traumas that teenagers often suffer because of parental neglect and excessive freedom. Importantly, the show deals with the excruciating complexities when the caste, religion and gender questions (mainly, the Guy issues) are intermixed to examine the social crises and class problems.

The director has achieved a tremendous success in meticulously weaving these segments together to tell an extremely bold and radical story. Especially, his handling of the caste and Dalit question needs special mention, as there are very few instances when it is presented with such nuanced layers.

‘Class’ courageously introduces three Dalit-Bahujan-Muslim characters as underdog protagonists. Their life histories churn and dominate the narrative and offer vibrant social realism, truthfully depicting the darker sides of urban culture.