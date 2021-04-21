Can Indian Bureaucracy Be Fully Reformed? Who’ll Bring In Change?

Some 46 years ago, I left a blue chip company to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and while many of my colleagues there retired with tens of crores of rupees — some in hundreds as well — my savings and investments at the end of almost 42 years are too embarrassingly small to mention. Be that as it may, the experience that I picked up is worth millions, as is the feeling, however misplaced, that one has ‘served the nation’ — despite the odds.

The India of today is, however, dramatically different from what it was four decades ago, and it feels good to think that we have contributed to many of the changes.