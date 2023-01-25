Indian Army & R-Day: Is Soldier's March A Step Closer To Constitutional Vision?

Last year, one of the finest battalions of the Indian Army ie, 17th Battalion (‘Barhe Chalo’) of the illustrious Rajput Regiment had the singular distinction of ‘marching’ in a uniform from the 50’s. Adorned with the famous maroon and royal blue hackle the handlebar-mustachioed Rajput combatants ‘marched’ fierily as they have done since antiquity, easily curling any enemy’s guts with the war cry ‘Bol Bajrang Bali ki Jai!'

Later the spectacle of the glorious past was followed by platforms like the Advanced Electronically Scanned Array Radar called ‘Uttam’, aerial launched weapons and an Electronic Warfare (EW) Jammer, new generation anti-radiation missile ‘Rudram’ etc., exemplifying how a civilisational land and an ‘institution’ constantly upholds and cherishes its past without attributing ridicule and pejoration to its ‘past’, even if does not match the aesthetic and functional preferences of today. However, this ‘march’ cannot be confused with propagandist military show of force, as sometimes misunderstood.

Republic Day proceedings start with the honouring of those who distinguished themselves with the ‘most conspicuous bravery in the presence of the enemy’ and therefore, getting the highest decoration for valour ie, Param Vir Chakra (for wartime) or Ashok Chakra (during peacetime). Either the combatants themselves or the family members thereof, are accompanied to the Presidential dais with the marching along of senior fellow-combatants of the same paltan as a sign for hallowed camaraderie, esprit-de-corps and above all, collectively as a ‘family’, even in death. The highest in the land, honours the bravest, time stops and the nation watches in silent awe, admiration and respect for the act of the ‘soldier to the nation’, as the citation is read.