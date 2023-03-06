Indian Army Withdrawal From J&K Valley: Why It's a Step in the Right Direction

In the last week of February 2023, reports emerged that the Union government, in consultation with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, the armed forces, and J&K Police, was contemplating withdrawal of the Indian Army from Kashmir’s hinterland.

While the army would continue manning the Line of Control (LoC), the void in the hinterland will be filled with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Such a withdrawal, which reportedly has been under discussion since long, will be a sensible, long overdue move.