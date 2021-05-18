COVID ‘War’: Lessons from the Battlefield — For India to ‘Win’

The time is now — we do not know how long this crisis is going to last. The Allies started planning for the United Nations during the World War, when Churchill had famously said, “never let a good crisis go to waste.”

We also need to act with urgency, because this may be the shape of challenges we are likely to face increasingly in the future. Pakistan has openly spoken of death by a thousand cuts. Not yet blaming China for the pandemic, the effects of the information warfare on various disruptive activities in the country are there to see. The next crisis may well be caused by an ‘electronic virus’, shifting gears into cyber warfare.

If essential services like power grids, railways, banking etc are severely hampered, it can spell doom and chaos. In addition to adopting defensive and deterrence measures, we also need to be prepared to deal with it.