Nikki Haley's Indian Roots Pose Unique Challenges to Her Presidential Bid

It’s only been a week since Haley launched her campaign, and she is polling at 6%, nearly the same as former Vice President Mike Pence's 7%. It is important to note that she was polling at 1% last week.

As she made campaign stops in Iowa and New Hampshire, she made important comments that allowed her to dominate the recent news cycle. First, she delivered a calculated political punch at her former boss – Donald Trump – and President Joe Biden, stating that the US should have mental competency tests for federal elected officials over 75 years of age. Both Trump and Biden are above 75.

When liberal CNN anchor Don Lemon tried to dismiss her proposition by stating Nikki Haley, who is 51, is past her prime, she hit back by making rounds to multiple cable news shows and calling out the sexism from a news anchor sympathetic to the Democratic Party.

She claimed that the Democrats are rattled at the prospect of a woman of colour as a GOP presidential candidate against Joe Biden, as women and people of colour are two strong vote banks for the Democrats.