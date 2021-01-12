Why Indian Americans, Republicans or Democrats, Are Feeling Scared

Hemant Bhatt, Chairman of ‘South Asian Republican Coalition’ heeded to Trump’s calls to attend the White House ‘Save America March’, where Trump spoke to the crowd about their ‘election victory being stolen from us by the bold and radical left Democrats’, and called on his supporters to march on to Congress.

Bhatt was with a group of American Republican supporters from Flemington in South Jersey, “I was the only Indian person in my group. I went as a representative of the SARC (South Asian Republican Coalition). We were not able to listen to President Trump as we were not on that side of the White House. We were very far from the Capitol.”

Bhatt condemned the violence at the US Capitol.