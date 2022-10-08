Indian Air Force Gets 'Prachand' But Let's Not Lose Sight of the Devil in Detail

The air chief flying the LCA or HTT-40 prototype and giving it a ringing endorsement, or vice chief taking a joyride in prototype LCH in operational area before the platform is yet to mature makes for good optics and cross-border signalling.

Such photo ops can be dialled up by anyone in the system with a smartphone and the right contacts — it is a low hanging fruit, meant to create a flutter among the uninitiated. But it can have the deleterious potential to strip test crew of agency in matters clearly in their domain.

Flight testing is an exacting science that is process-driven. Conventional channels of testing and the lure of flash bulbs or big bang announcements are almost always at complete odds. Yet, in my experience, these lines have frequently been transgressed through needless intervention from senior echelons, often choreographed by the forces or the mandarins of MoD themselves. Usually in such cases the penny falls in favour of the PSU/DPSU, not the user.

DPSUs and the armed services have always enjoyed a close partnership, marked by trust deficit at lower levels and handshakes and bonhomie at higher levels. Under the present diktat of atmanirbharta, such equations should not weaken the arms of test crew or silence critics, users and maintainers. They are our greatest sounding boards and the true catalysts of self reliance in defence. It will be a sad pass if atmanirbharta becomes a ‘holy cow’ testers are reluctant to critique.