Why India & US Must Join Hands To Fight China’s Cyber Attacks

To strengthen its position in the Indo-Pacific, Washington, DC has been eyeing increased collaboration with India.

This is evidenced by United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s March 2021 meetings with officials in New Delhi, along with the Quad leaders’ summit in the same month, where all parties involved expressed their determination to promote a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, collaborate on pandemic response, and expand security cooperation.

Austin said following his meetings, “...it's clear that the importance of this partnership, and its impact [on] the international rules-based order will only grow in the years ahead.”