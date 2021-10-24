Private Sector Entrants in UPSC: A Pause Needed To Address Paucity of Procedure

The recent recommendation of 31 candidates by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be inducted into senior and mid-level positions in various union ministries is the second such attempt towards bringing specialists from private sector in the senior and middle level of bureaucracy. Earlier too, nine lateral entrants from private sector were inducted in 2019.

Bringing specialists into the civil service is a major step towards reforming civil services but requires a careful approach to be fruitful. Various committees and plethora of think tanks have from time-to-time highlighted the need for professionals’ entry into the civil service but many constitutional as well as practical aspects are still there to be touched upon.