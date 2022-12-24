India & Unemployment: Can Govt Acknowledge All Kinds Of Jobs & Address Data Gap?

Access to perpetual secondary data is the bedrock of social science research. The data story in the growth and development of any nation is crucial. Especially for countries like India where growth potential is ample along with everlasting developmental issues surrounding poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

To answer some of the pertinent questions of how far have we reached after 75 years of independence in terms of development as a nation, requires objective estimates. However, the major issues faced by social scientists and researchers in answering such questions are three-fold: Firstly, discontinued existing sources of data on unemployment. Secondly, change in the methodology and questionable quality of the recently published records, and finally, the need for publishing new estimates on innovative perspectives of employment.