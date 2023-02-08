India-Turkey Ties: What Narendra Modi's Robust Disaster Response Really Mean?

Well-trained and well-equipped as per international standards, the NDRF has carved a niche for itself as responders in both domestic and trans-national disasters. Since its raising in 2006, it has been utilising the India-adapted courses of the ‘Program for Enhancement of Emergency Response’ (PEER), particularly the Medical First Responder (MFR), Collapsed Structure Search-and-Rescue (CSSR), Urban Search-and-Rescue (USAR), and the Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) for training its personnel.

The PEER is a regional program supported since 1998 by the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance. Its roots lie in the Urban Search & Rescue program commenced in 1997 for Asia by the USAID - Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (Thailand) and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department.

Renamed PEER, it got built on similar programs that were originally developed by USAID for Latin America (1983), the Caribbean and South Pacific (1990s). Launched in India and the broader region in 1998, the PEER was initially utilised for training personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces many of whom formed the core of the NDRF when it was raised.