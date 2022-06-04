The Method in the Madness: Sologamy Isn't a New Concept, And the Perks Are Many

“Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding,” Bindu told reporters as she announced her decision to have the first ever solo wedding in the country.

Her words are pretty much the standard rationale for most acts of sologamy. And they do seem grand and empowering and all that. If you love yourself, a self-marriage is an affirmation of that fulfilling self-love. It’s also the ultimate expression of self-reliance, or atmanirbharta, as our powers-that-be would call it.

You want to find love, get married — heck, don’t endlessly swipe right and wait for someone to come along and make it happen. Turn to self help. Your best match is, of course, YOU, so simply marry yourself. After all, if auto eroticism is a thing, why not auto matrimony?