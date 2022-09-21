India to Iran, Women Must Shun Shame and Learn to Thrive on Shamelessness

Two recent events have encouraged me to explore the idea of shame. No, this article is not boasting to be in the league of Aristotle's Nicomachean Ethics, Eudemian Ethics, and Rhetoric—the three texts where the Greek philosopher discusses shame. Instead, it is a pamphlet encouraging women to embrace mature shamelessness.

We just have to look at the stream of visuals coming in from Iran and, closer home, Chandigarh to understand how potent a weapon shame can become. Women are out in the open protesting against this very weaponisation of an emotion that, according to historian Peter N Stearns, "emphasizes self-abasement". Stearns writes in his important book titled Shame, "The shamed person tends to shrink, characteristically seeks to hide, because of the emotional dilemma involved".

And that's what the dominant culture of patriarchy wants: to hide women out of sight.

Noted psychiatrist Carl Jung defines shame as "a soul eating emotion". And it is this appetite that allows this emotion to be weaponised. Especially against women.