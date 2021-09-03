India-Taliban Engagement Must Avoid Both US And Russia-China Camps

It is not only the Taliban and its Pakistani sponsors who are exulting in America’s strategic defeat in Afghanistan. China and Russia are doing so too, putting salt on America’s raw wounds. In the process, they are taking positions on the Taliban — and Afghanistan’s future — which are at variance but, as yet, not completely opposed to those of America and its western allies.

These differences emerged starkly at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Afghanistan, chaired by India, on August 30. And they may put India on the spot. Will India seek to navigate through the potential international diplomatic quagmire on Afghanistan? This, even while it would, hopefully, prudently and pragmatically move ahead in a country vital to its national interest.

Afghanistan is now an important test for Indian diplomacy. It would require deftness to reconcile India’s concerns amidst the diplomatic tug of war that will, in all likelihood, ensue between major powers and the regional states on Afghanistan.