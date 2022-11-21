India-Syria Ties: Amid Ukraine Crisis, How New Delhi's Stand Signal Global Peace

A major reason for the Arab reconciliation process with Damascus is that Syria has emerged as a bulwark against the Muslim Brotherhood, and religious fanaticism in the region.

The one big threat that most leaders in the Middle East now face is that of a resurgent political Islam with the active support of countries like Turkey, and Iran. During his meeting with Assad, now President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan stressed that "Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security and that the UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation with it to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people towards stability and development."

Always a champion of secularism and Arab nationalism, Syria has been at the forefront of the fight against religious radicalism since decades. It has now emerged even more battle-hardened and will make for a valuable ally in the fight against terrorism, something India remains committed to (it just convened a No Money for Terrorism conference).

It is possible that Syria is now destined to play an even bigger role in the region, which is now coming around to understanding the futility of religious and sectarian politics. Powers that had once stoked are now trying to blunt the religious radicalism.