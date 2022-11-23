India & Suicides: Can New Policy Address Mental Health Pandemic Among Youth?

Similar to many other nations, India has seen an increase in psychological distress among children and adolescents in the recent years. Covid has had a huge impact in making things worse. “Children these days are emotionally brittle, many children confess feeling lonely, anxious, and depressed. Already, the mental health situation was bleak, Covid has made things worse," says Shaista Basheer, a psychologist based out of Bangalore.

"New research shows that Covid has caused physiological changes in the brain that are perhaps making people more vulnerable and susceptible to depression, anxiety, and thoughts of suicide. Children have remained holed in their homes and locked out of social worlds for long, thus, leading to a major disconnect and resulting in maladaptive practices and adjustments. They have missed out on what colleges and schools had to offer them holistically. They have lost out on a lot of skills like keeping up with time and deadlines, and are unable to cope with the pressures. Mental health crisis in the new pandemic," she adds.

My mentor Dr Kapur— a consultant Psychiatrist at Columbia Asia Hospital in Bangalore who brings 45 years of experience to the field, on being quizzed about the possible rise in cases post covid, and the challenges faced by the Psychiatry fraternity, responded saying, “We are seeing a huge rise in anxiety neurosis, panic disorder, and depression has become very common, especially in families that lost their loved ones. People who suffered from Covid, are showcasing an impact on the nervous system including anxiety, insomnia, depression, restlessness, lack of concentration, loss of memory etc. This has resulted in social anxiety and depression leading to suicide ideation, particularly in children and young adults, leading to a quantum rise in cases.”