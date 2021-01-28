Why India Must Make Early Outreach To Biden Admin On Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden will now be the fourth president to oversee American military operations in Afghanistan. However, the US- Taliban deal signed in February 2020 and the following intra-Afghan dialogue negotiations are now delicately poised between success and failure, depending on what Biden’s policies are going to be — whether he will continue towards a full withdrawal by May 2021, or decide to keep a residual military presence in the country.

As Biden settles in, the US Treasury Department has already highlighted a new conundrum, that Al-Qaeda has been growing in strength in Afghanistan under the auspices of the Taliban.