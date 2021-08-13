India-Sri Lanka Ties Are Fraying And Colombo’s WCT Offer Doesn’t Help

The Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led Sri Lankan government may believe it has mollified India by offering it the West Container Terminal (WCT) of the Colombo Port for development in lieu of the cancelled tripartite pact to develop the strategic East Container Terminal (ECT). But its offer of the WCT has not cut much ice with India.

New Delhi continues to be miffed with Colombo’s decision, taken in February, to boot India and Japan out of the project, especially in the backdrop of China’s deepening inroads into the island nation. Signalling its unhappiness, New Delhi, in the months since, has been repeatedly raking up the issue with Colombo during bilateral discussions.