India’s Internal Spy Agency Gets Rs 138-cr Upgrade, Here’s Why

It’s a really nice package, all of the Rs 138 crore. Of course, it could be more, since the Multi-Agency Centre, for which it is meant, is a growing child of the Intelligence Bureau. In relative terms, the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) budget request this year is Rs 7,97,98,92,88,597.5. And there are none of the usual excuses of the US being a ‘global’ power. The FBI’s mission is supposedly internal, too, and includes law enforcement. Nonetheless, it has some 63 ‘legal attaches’ posted abroad to assist in its mission to ‘protect’ the United States in terms of the various transnational threats it faces. That is pretty much what the Intelligence Bureau does with far less money and far fewer men, barring playing a tough cop.

It’s a risky job, and dangerous, and sometimes entirely thankless, since few outside – or even within – the Agency know anything at all about its very many successes. Failures, however, are usually acknowledged quietly, or overtly.