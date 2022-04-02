India Should Ignore US Deputy NSA Daleep 'Sanctions' Singh's Public Comments

The Western narrative about the Russian invasion of Ukraine begins with need for democracies to stand together against it. The conflict is being projected in a democratic-autocratic binary. The thrust of the argument is that Putin-the autocrat has violated the sovereignty of Ukraine because of its independent choices. These references are supplemented by those of “core principles” undergirding the international system.

As Singh told a group of select journalists in Delhi “…there are core principles at stake…Core principles that underpin peace and security all over the world, the principle that you can’t redraw borders by force, the principle that you can’t subjugate the will of a free people that countries have the right to set their own course and choose their own destiny”.

Russia’s Ukraine invasion is wrong and unjustified whatever may have been the provocation that drove Putin to launch it. But words of this nature are insufferably hypocritical and sanctimonious, especially from former colonial powers and those who actively intervened in the internal affairs of countries to protect their interests in the decades since the Second World War.

Some of these countries such as the US and Britain have also invaded other countries on untenable grounds. But it would be too much to expect that these countries who have condemned Russia and imposed draconian sanctions against it would have the candour to admit that they are taking positions and actions only to protect their interests.