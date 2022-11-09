India-Russia Ties And Jaishankar’s Strong Bid to Achieve National Security Goals

All this was formed with Russia seen as a ‘major’ trade partner with a volume of USD 8.9 billion in 2011. It has now crossed USD 18 billion which is not necessarily a good thing since the rise is due to the import of desperately needed oil and fertilizers, with its share of oil rising from a mere one per cent in February to 21 per cent in September. That’s about 100,000 bpd .

Europe takes a million barrels per day. That's the statistics that powers Jaishankar’s arguments. Besides, it’s the refiners who buy from the international market, when and wherever it's cheap.

If Russia raises its prices, these refineries will go elsewhere. It's that simple. But there are shoals ahead. Reports indicate that the pulling out of western insurance companies for oil cargoes has led to a stand off where Russia's largest shipping company— Sovcomflot is not being accepted as an alternative.

This could hit Indian refineries as well. In addition, the exit of US firm Exxon, means that the India-owned 21 per cent stake in the project is halted. Then, there’s India’s recently increased stakes in Eastern Siberian oil which goes to ports such as Vadinar, Sikka, Paradip and Mundra, where private firms like Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy Ltd operate plants. The stakes are big, and there’s no doubt. Ukraine may mean cheap oil for the time being but there are dangerous costs involved as the sanctions bite.