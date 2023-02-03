India & Public Health: Why Modi Govt’s 2023 Budget Needed To Prioritise Doctors?

The Modi government has just released its ninth consecutive budget, praising its accomplishments as something that has never been done before in the history of independent India. In addition, the achievements particularly in the medical field, are highlighted in the Economic Survey 2022-2023.

There is no question that the increase in budgetary spending from 86,200 to 88,956 crores, the fall in maternal and infant mortality, and the vaccination against COVID-19 merit recognition. Nevertheless, do these advances require nothing more than appreciation, or is critical introspection also necessary for those domains that affect the well-being of fellow citizens?