India-Pakistan Ties: Will Azerbaijan-Iran Tensions Stir Up Delhi-Islamabad Beef?

On the face of it, India’s objection was technical in nature. But, de facto India, like Iran, has been roiled by Baku for a while now. While relations between the two countries have been on a slow trajectory, Azerbaijan’s recent embrace of Pakistan, including in defence, has not gone down well with New Delhi.

As such, little connects Pakistan with Azerbaijan. The latter is a Shiite-majority Muslim country, but strictly secular. In Pakistan, the Shiite community has long been under attack by Sunni fundamentalists. As with Iran, Pakistan’s Islamist orientation is something alien to Baku. Finally, Azerbaijan posits itself as a Turkic country and seeks Turkic solidarity; Pakistan is not part of the Turkic world. Nevertheless, Pakistan was quick to establish relations with Baku as soon as the latter gained independence, and in time to come the strong bonds between the two were facilitated by Turkey.

Pakistan also began exporting military hardware to Baku. However, it is only after the 2020 Karabakh war that bonds between Baku and Islamabad seem to have grown stronger.

Pakistani media and the government overwhelmingly backed Azerbaijan during the war, with reports emerging that Pakistani mercenaries had fought on the Azeri side. Following it, a kind of trilateral alliance has emerged between Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, with the adoption of the Islamabad Declaration by the three in 2021, where the three backed each other’s position on Kashmir, Cyprus, and Nagorno-Karabakh, and followed up by “Three Brothers” trilateral military exercises in Baku.