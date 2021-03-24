Why Indians Use Pakistani Poet Habib Jalib’s Words to ‘Rebel’

“No poet since Wali Dakkani has been able to capture greater audience than Habib Jalib. He is truly the poet of the masses...” – Faiz Ahmad Faiz

Poetry, like politics, has a long tradition of building solidarity among the participants of social movements who are fighting the prevailing heavy cloud of social and political fatigue. In June 1962, when General Ayub Khan fostered a new constitution in Pakistan and the dictatorship was tightening its grip on civil society, a young dissident poet decided to vigorously oppose military rule through his defiant poetry, and chose to sing about the common man and his life. The new constitution abolished parliamentary democratic practices and established a dictatorial and autocratic ‘presidential rule’ of Field Marshal Ayub Khan. Calling out the farce, Habib Jalib wrote Dastoor.

Deep jis ka mehllaat hi Mein jaley,

Chand logon ki khushiyon ko le kar chaley,

Wo jo saaye Mein har maslehat ke paley,

Aisey dastoor ko,

Sub-he-be-Noor ko,

Main nahein maanta,

Main nahein Janata.