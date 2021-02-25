India Need Not Worry About Pakistan PM’s Visit to Sri Lanka

Apart from the fact that Colombo sits astride some of the busiest sea lanes in the world, Colombo is already seen as an important part of not only the maritime leg of BRI, but also—according to Chinese sources—a major beneficiary of the Silk Health Road.

Besides, just weeks ago, the power of BRI was evident when protestors from 23 unified trade unions managed to block India’s ECT terminal, which incidentally lies next to the fully Chinese operated CICT terminal. To make matters worse, the Sri Lankan cabinet thereafter awarded a renewable energy project 50 km from the Indian coast to a Chinese company, adding to the already huge portfolio estimated at about USD 14 billion. In December last year, the Chinese company that was part of the Hambantota port bagged the first contract in the planned Port City for USD 1billion.

In short, Colombo already hemmed in by the Chinese, will hardly be tempted by the vague promises of the CPEC project, which seems to offer access to Central Asia. Pakistan itself has hardly anything it can buy from Colombo, as a rather lacklustre trade relationship shows. A Free Trade Agreement signed in 2002 with the aim of raising trade to USD 2.7 billion merely reached $460 million after eighteen years. It is no surprise, then, that the Joint Communique merely repeats the CPEC offer. Clearly, the Sri Lankans didn’t know what to say.