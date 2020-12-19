What is India’s Warfighting Strategy? Just Secrecy & ‘Nuke Talk’?

One of the main objectives of the book is to challenge the irrational rhetoric about a nuclear war. The book makes several much-needed and sobering arguments about nuclear war. To begin with, the author rightly points out that unlike during the Cold War years, there is little disaster planning for a nuclear war: “the preparedness of the Indian people to absorb the shocks of any kind of war (not to speak of a nuclear war) is simply zero”.

‘Nuke talk’ is easy, but planning/preparing to wage is one not easy, and fighting one is impossible – the book argues, and rightly so. The author argues that a war with even Pakistan, a country that is conventionally inferior to India, would not be winnable by India for rhetoric doesn’t win wars: “the problem with India and Indians”, Asthana argues, “is that the entire nation thinks like an arrogant adolescent”.