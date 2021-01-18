India Must Re-Engage With Pakistan To Deter Cross-Border Terrorism

Iron Brothers Pakistan and China were taken by surprise by India’s constitutional coup in J&K. In 2018, Islamabad had said it would talk to New Delhi after the elections in 2019. This expectation was widely shared in both countries but Pulwama and its aftermath — Balakot air strikes — changed history. Reacting to constitutional and cartographic changes in J&K, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said talks with India were possible only when the ‘siege’ of Kashmir was lifted and Article 370 was revoked.

Later, in an interview to Al Jazeera, he noted that India had ‘illegally’ occupied J&K, and human rights violations had to cease. He said he was never in favour of a military solution to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed there was no possibility of dialogue with India under the prevailing conditions, until Indian atrocities in Kashmir were stopped. India’s continuing ‘lockdown’ like situation in J&K has damaged its democratic reputation. Both Islamabad and New Delhi have issued mirror image maps of J&K, incorporating disputed territory with the former, including Gilgit-Baltistan (Northern Areas) as the fifth province.