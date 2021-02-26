India-Pak DGMOs Announce Ceasefire: What About Balakot ‘Policy’? 

On the eve of the second anniversary of the Balakot aerial strike the Director-Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan issued a joint statement emphasising that the two countries had decided on “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control (LOC) and all other sectors”. The agreement went into effect on the night of 24/25 February.

The cease fire along the LOC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir is important and welcome. It will come as a relief to people in both countries who live in the vicinity of the LOC and the IB.

A plain textual analysis of the statement establishes though that the Modi government may be shifting from the tough posture it adopted on Pakistan since especially after the Uri terrorist attack of September 2016. That tough approach had hardened after the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14, 2016 as demonstrated by the Balakot aerial strike.