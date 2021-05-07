India Has the Ball in Its Court Despite Pak’s Ceasefire Violation

Pakistani commentators are finding it difficult to accept Bajwa’s U-turn on India. Those who have been associated with the ‘miltablishment’ have been openly voicing concern over (i) too much optimism emerging from their side and (ii) too little emerging from India.

Najam Sethi lashed out at the ‘miltablishment’ for exploiting the (so-called) ‘Kashmir cause’ for its own benefit over the years and now forcing Pakistan to do an existential rethink. Questioning Bajwa’s 23 April “media-management” as misplaced concreteness, Sethi noted that most journalists present were ‘brainwashed victims’ of decades of India hating.

Speaking at the Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) webinar on 3 May, former Defense Secretary Lt. Gen. (R) Asif Yasin Malik, Former Permanent Representative to the UN and Ambassador to UK and US Dr Maleeha Lodhi, and Former Envoy to India and Germany Ambassador Abdul Basit, lamented: