India Outraged for Nirbhaya – Why Is It Silent for Bilkis Bano?

In 1978, Geetha Chopra was kidnapped, raped and murdered, and the criminals were caught, convicted and sentenced to death in just four years. It should also be noted that if the accused are from a lower caste, the police take the law into their own hands in many instances. For example, in the 2019 Hyderabad rape case of a doctor, police said the suspects were killed in an encounter and the civic society welcomed it. But in 2022, the Supreme Court refuted this claim and ordered the state to try the police as murderers.

In 2012, when the Nirbhaya incident happened, I saw some hope that the country did actually care for women and that the social and legal consciousness that the case spurred would extend to other women too, especially those from minority or oppressed communities. I was so wrong.

There have been numerous incidents of rape and murder in different parts of the country after Nirbhaya, but they did not get the same media traction or generate similar war cries from the public. What happened to Unnao and Hathras victims – or the culprits? Except for activists and some journalists, nobody remembers them now. While justice became inaccessible under BJP governments, Congress did not care enough about Dalit rapes in other parts of the country or Congress-ruled Rajashthan.