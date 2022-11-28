India’s Political & Military Leaders On Pakistan-China: Loose Cannons Cause Harm

The first question, and one which no one has addressed, is: which parts are we talking of re-taking? POK? Or, POK and NA? Or POK, NA and the Shaksgam Tracts? NA particularly has very high, rugged mountainous terrain; Shaksgam will involve going up against the Chinese.

The next question pertains to whether India has the military capacity to re-take POK / POJK, and if yes, then what?

India-Pakistan Conventional Forces Symmetry: Carl von Clausewitz was one of the firsts to clearly define that defence is the stronger form of war— to preserve the integrity of one’s own territory is easier than for an adversary to acquire. Further, the proliferation of modern weapons effectively ensures that the formerly presumed attack ratio of 3: 1 no longer holds good even in the plains—and a mountainous terrain raises the stakes incrementally in favour of the defender.