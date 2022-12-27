India-Nepal Ties: As Comrades Prachanda-Oli Unite, Is China Having Last Laugh?

KP Sharma Oli has clearly emerged victorious. Even after his party split when veteran communist leaders quit the party, including former Prime Ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, CPN-UML emerged as the second-largest party in the last month’s general elections.

Oli remains a popular leader in Nepal with many, particularly the youth, looking up to him as a nationalist leader for his tough decision-making capability. He gained heights at the time of map row with India regarding Kalapani area and earlier in 2015, during the blockade.

Oli and Prachanda on Sunday, signed a power-sharing agreement, according to which Prachanda will be PM for the next two and half years after which he will pass the mantle to the UML chief. As per the Constitution, vote of no-confidence cannot be introduced in the parliament for two consecutive years.