India Must Clarify Nepal Stance to Keep Chinese Aggression At Bay

In a historic judgment on 23 February, the Supreme Court (SC) of Nepal termed the dissolution of the House of Representatives as unconstitutional, and asked the Parliament to resume its winter session within 13 days. The ruling is a severe blow to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s move of 20 December 2020 and his ‘authoritarian’ aspirations.

The SC has rightly corrected the undemocratic move of Mr Oli who commanded a two-thirds majority before recommending the dissolution of the Lower House. His party, the CPN (Communist Party of Nepal), has now virtually split into two factions.

The Court bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana ruled that Article 76 (1) and (7), that were referred to by the President while dissolving the House, does not allow a PM with comfortable majority in the House to recommend for its dissolution.