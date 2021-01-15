Nepal’s ‘COVID Rush’ To India: Will Bilateral Ties Now Improve? 

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on on Friday, 15 January, the first time since the border row. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali reached New Delhi on Thursday, for a three-day visit, to participate in the sixth Indo-Nepal Joint Commission meeting which commenced on Friday.

This is the highest bilateral level mechanism between Nepal and India, mandated to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the boundary dispute which only recently pushed India-Nepal relations to the back burner.

The Commission last met 17 months back when India’s external affairs minister travelled to Kathmandu. Before leaving for Delhi, Gyawali told this author that his visit is aimed at restoring trust and confidence between the two neighbours.