India’s Current Myanmar Policy Not Based on Sound Strategic Logic

The coup d’etat in Myanmar on 1 February 2021, reset the clocks on its democratic journey. The Tatmadaw arrested the National League for Democracy’s (NLD) top leadership, including Suu Kyi, and declared a year long emergency under Min Aung Hlaing.

India has abstained from voting on the latest UNGA resolution on Myanmar. TS Tirumurti, India’s Ambassador to the United Nations, said that India does not believe that the tabling of this resolution for adoption at this juncture, is "conducive to aiding our joint efforts towards strengthening the democratic process in Myanmar.

India has been expressing ‘deep concern’ and reinstating its commitment to Myanmar’s democratic transition. However, the moves reflect a clear abdication of this claimed normative position.

The Indian ministry of external affairs has advocated the exercise of restraint and dialogue with the international community. The ASEAN initiative on the situation has been welcomed as well but there is a lack of any further diplomatic engagement on the issue. Not only has India failed to back these normative positions but has actively undermined them through a few of its steps.