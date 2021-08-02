India Must Seek Justice For All Indians Killed By Terrorists

While Pakistan is showing no real interest in truly bringing the accused of the Mumbai terrorist attack to justice, India must maintain pressure. That, too, is an obligation to the over 160 innocent Indians who were killed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in November 2008. India should take consistent action to show the international community that as a state, it will never forget its nationals who are victims of criminality abroad, and that it will not rest till justice is done to them. Indeed, the government should consider creating a dedicated official mechanism for tracking all such cases. One case that certainly requires such tracking is that of the Italian marines Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Lattore, who have now to be tried by an Italian court for killing two Indian fishermen, Ajeesh Pink and Valentine Jelestine, in 2012.

The Taliban have become a major factor in Afghan affairs. Notwithstanding the killing of Siddiqui and the role of some of their factions in targeting Indian lives and interests in Afghanistan, including at the behest of Pakistan, it is essential to engage the Taliban. Such an engagement will not be contrary to seeking justice for Siddiqui, Katyal, and for those who died in 2008 and 2010. Indeed, this should be a major point in the engagement. The demands of national interest cannot be overlooked and are not contradictory to seeking justice for those who have been killed at the hands of terrorists .