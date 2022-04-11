India Must Return to Jyotiba Phule’s Ideas as Parties Abandon Caste Justice

The recent victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in four major states has re-established the domination of the right-wing political ideology. The growing agrarian crisis, cases of caste atrocities or the rising economic problems of the middle classes have failed to motivate the people to vote against the incumbent BJP regimes.

Such apathy is visible in the context of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections. The state had witnessed powerful protests by grieving farmers and it was assumed that the depressed farmer groups, especially Jats and Gujjars, will desert the BJP in Western Uttar Pradesh and would support the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance. Instead, the result showed that only in certain constituencies, the farmer groups backed with the Opposition and in the majority of the constituencies, the BJP has retained its hold over the agrarian communities.