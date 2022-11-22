India's Love For Mutual Funds: Can SEBI’s Strategy Ensure Financial Security?

Absence of Risk Management tools: There is often a general indifference or unpreparedness with respect to matters of risk, on the part of the financial institutions, which has led to many scams and business failures. MFs are no exception. Now that RMF mandates the use of risk management tools like scenario analysis, stress testing etc. for risk analysis, quantification and monitoring, AMCs will need to quickly invest in capacity building and embrace appropriate statistical tools, models, and best practices.

Finding domain specialists and professionals: RMF has caught many AMCs unaware and has created an urgency to tap the right professionals and domain experts, particularly at senior levels, to comply with the SEBI guidelines. As most of the AMCs would be in this situation, finding right talent immediately may be a challenge.

Customisation of the risk-related policies: AMCs may have formulated the ‘mandatory’ policies in compliance with the framework with their own internal resources and expertise. The industry body AMFI is also lending a helping hand in crafting policies. Yet, the AMCs would need to ‘customise’ the policies in the light of their own risk assessment, challenges, experiences, learnings, and perceptions to make them really useful.

Need for intensive training: There is an immediate need for AMCs to impart training not only to employees but also to distributors and service providers to build a risk-sensitive ecosystem. Even AMC /Trustee Board members need to be alive, updated and upskilled on RMF-related issues.