India-Kabul Ties: As Taliban & Pakistan Draw Swords, Can Delhi Maintain Stand?

The inroads that ISIS-KP were making into Afghanistan, had alarmed Russia, and the Central Asian countries, which had many of their citizens flock to Syria and Iraq to join the terror group there, and with the ascendancy of Taliban 2.0 becoming imminent, they established ties with the UN-proscribed group much before the Doha Agreements.

Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, Ashkhabad had all hosted Taliban delegations much before the group took charge in Kabul. As Kabul fell to the Taliban in August 2021, Moscow, Beijing, Tehran all kept their embassies open and functioning; Ashkhabad rushed in humanitarian aid immediately and Tashkent hailed the takeover.

For the Central Asian countries, as for China, Afghanistan’s geostrategic location as the roundabout connecting South and Central Asia also makes it highly coveted for transit routes for landlocked states of Central Asia in order to access the markets and resources of South Asia and West Asia.

For Turkmenistan, Afghanistan is crucial for the power and gas pipelines to Pakistan and India, that its economy is so banking on. While keeping their countries strictly secular and the ban on Taliban in place, they had no qualms in cutting deals with the group in Afghanistan.