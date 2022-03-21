India-Japan Talks: Can the Two Balance Divergent Policies on Russia & China?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida for the 14th bilateral annual summit between the two countries on Saturday, 19 March. This was a resumption of such high-level deliberations after the last meeting in Japan in 2018. The Delhi summit was also the first India visit for PM Kishida since he assumed office in October 2021.

The visit was brief (a few hours) and clearly put together at short notice. It also comes at a time when both countries are seeking to grapple with the fallout of the war in Ukraine and its tumultuous consequences that are still unfolding and whose global impact is yet to be comprehended.