India-Japan 2+2 Meet: Security, Indo-Pacific, Defence to Build on Existing Ties

However, the 2+2 talks is also a strategic arrangement that India has now with the United States, Australia and Russia besides Japan and fairly covers the broad spectrum of security-focused geostrategic diplomacy.

The SSGP with Japan is premised to be a comprehensive partnership that focuses on a broad convergence of long-term political, economic and strategic goals.

This was reflected in the first 2+2 talks which focused on cooperation in the field of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)/ Robotics, supporting Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) centrality and unity, and engaging the armed forces from both the countries in various military drills and exercises including MALABAR 2019, the Mine-Countermeasures Exercise (MINEX) and also progressed in the negotiations of Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), aimed at greater maritime cooperation between the two countries.